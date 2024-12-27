Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Rises By 361.1%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $12.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
