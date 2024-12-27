Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Rises By 361.1%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $12.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

