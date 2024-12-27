Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Decreases By 63.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Spectris Trading Down 3.7 %

Spectris stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

