Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Decreases By 63.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Spectris Trading Down 3.7 %
Spectris stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.
About Spectris
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.