Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Decreases By 98.0%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What’s the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

