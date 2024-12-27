Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Decreases By 98.0%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
