Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 56.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on SSREY
Swiss Re Trading Up 0.3 %
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.