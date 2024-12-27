Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 56.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

