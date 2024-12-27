Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 56.9%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSREY

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.