Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Expands By 1,855.6%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 1,855.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trainline Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $4.36 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
Trainline Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.