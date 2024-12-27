Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Expands By 1,855.6%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 1,855.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $4.36 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

