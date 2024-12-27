Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Signal Gold Price Performance

Shares of SGNLF remained flat at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. Signal Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 27, 200 hectares situated to the 175 kilometers northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold and copper project that covers an area of approximately 19, 450 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

