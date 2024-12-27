Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 62,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.