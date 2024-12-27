Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
