SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 984.4% from the November 30th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 25,866,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,522. SMX has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

