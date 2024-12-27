SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 424.7% in December

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 424.7% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,568,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,270.40. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SGRP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

