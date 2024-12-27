Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 95,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$27.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 18.68.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.