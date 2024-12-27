StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19.
About Arcadia Biosciences
