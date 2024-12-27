StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.