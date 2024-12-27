Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned 0.23% of Stran & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

SWAG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 1,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 2.12. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

