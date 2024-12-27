Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SCR
Insider Buying and Selling
Strathcona Resources Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.35 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.
Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.