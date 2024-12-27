Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.77 per share, with a total value of C$96,609.66. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.56 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,958 shares of company stock worth $239,165 over the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.35 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

