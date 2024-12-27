STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.81 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.76). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.76), with a volume of 5,100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get STV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STVG

STV Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at STV Group

The company has a market cap of £101.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,591.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.61.

In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($27,318.30). Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About STV Group

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.