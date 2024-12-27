STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.81 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.76). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.76), with a volume of 5,100 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($27,318.30). Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
