Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Down 52.2% in December

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Syra Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 100,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.62. Syra Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Syra Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

