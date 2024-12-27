Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.05 and last traded at $201.50. 4,520,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,021,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

