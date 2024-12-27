Tautachrome (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Appoints New CFO and Director Amidst Corporate Changes

Tautachrome, trading under the ticker symbol TTCM, recently disclosed important updates in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2024. The company, known officially as ARtelligence Holdings, Inc., announced the appointment of Mrs. Bobbi Martin as its new Chief Financial Officer and Director. Additionally, Mr. Gregory L. Carter has been named to the Board of Directors.

It was highlighted in the filing that these appointments come without any financial compensation to the newly appointed individuals for their roles as Directors within the company. Moreover, on December 18, 2024, the company executed a planned reverse stock split, converting 50 existing shares into one new share of Common Stock. Following this action, the company’s authorized Common Stock was reduced to 500,000,000 shares, with approximately 177,871,812 outstanding Common Stock shares post-split.

Tautachrome also revealed several strategic engagements within its operational framework. Vstock Transfer, Inc. has been appointed as the Transfer Agent, Rick Jones, Rickey Hicks, and Charles Singleton have been engaged for legal counsel, and Texas Corporate Capital Advisors has been enlisted as the company’s investment banker.

In terms of intellectual property and asset management, the company stated that four unique imagery technologies previously developed by the former CEO have now become part of Tautachrome’s trade secrets. Moreover, the exclusive licensing agreement for the McClatchy Collection was mutually terminated, resulting in a reduction of intangible assets worth $514,441,380. Subsequently, the company negotiated the replacement of the PXR Platforms for a related trade secret, AI Visual Thesauri, evaluating this trade secret at $5,230,085,000 with the assistance of C. Meyers & Co., LLC.

Tautachrome revealed that it is in communication with the SEC concerning delinquent filings and is actively seeking time to address these matters. The company’s latest moves indicate a strategic shift and a series of structural changes within the organization as it aims to streamline its operations and capitalize on its intellectual property assets.

Tautachrome, Inc, an early-stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. The company is also involved in KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery businesses.

