TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechPrecision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TechPrecision stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of TechPrecision worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechPrecision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPCS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 7,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,127. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.19.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

