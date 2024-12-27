TechPrecision Corporation Announces Corporate Changes Following Annual Meeting

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWNU) recently made key announcements regarding changes in its Board of Directors and significant upcoming meetings. The company disclosed plans for two crucial meetings scheduled for early January 2025, aimed at gaining approval for essential proposals that will impact its future.

The first meeting, an extraordinary general meeting known as the “Business Combination Approval Meeting,” has been set for January 13, 2025. The purpose of this meeting is to seek approval for a business combination between Bowen Acquisition Corp and Qianzhi, according to the Business Combination Agreement dated on January 18, 2024. This proposal and related matters have been detailed in a proxy statement/registration statement/prospectus (the “S-4”) that was filed with the SEC and went effective on December 18, 2024.

Additionally, a second extraordinary general meeting, termed the “Extension Approval Meeting,” has been scheduled for January 7, 2025. The primary focus of this meeting is to approve the Extension Proposal, allowing Bowen Acquisition Corp to extend the timeline for consummating a business combination by up to three one-month increments. An amendment to the company’s memorandum and articles of association will be presented for approval at this meeting.

To provide clarity to shareholders regarding their redemption rights concerning funds held in the trust account established during the company’s initial public offering, Bowen Acquisition Corp has issued a Form 8-K filing. Shareholders who wish to ensure the redemption of their shares in the event of the Business Combination or the Extension are advised to follow specific redemption instructions during both the Business Combination Approval Meeting and the Extension Approval Meeting to exercise their rights effectively.

The company emphasized the importance of submitting redemption requests in a timely manner to align with both meetings. Instructions for redeeming shares during the Extension Approval Meeting must be completed before the specified deadline. Shareholders who only wish to redeem shares during the Extension Approval Meeting and have not previously submitted shares for redemption in connection with the Business Combination Approval Meeting are advised to follow distinct procedures outlined to avoid ambiguity.

Bowen Acquisition Corp emphasized that the information provided in the Form 8-K filing serves as a clarification for shareholders and is not intended to influence investment decisions. Forward-looking statements made in the filing provided insights into the company’s expectations and financial impacts linked to the proposed business combination with Qianzhi. The company cautioned against relying solely on these projections and acknowledged uncertainties that may impact future results.

In light of these updates, shareholders are encouraged to review all relevant documents and disclosures related to the proposed Business Combination and Extension. The company has also provided avenues for accessing further information and engaging with the proxies involved in the solicitation process.

