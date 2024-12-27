TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.25 million, a PE ratio of -44.98, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $257,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

