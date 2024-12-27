Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. New Street Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 87.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 30.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

