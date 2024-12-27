Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $24.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

