The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and traded as high as $67.54. The Sage Group shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 20,967 shares traded.

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6887 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

