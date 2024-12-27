theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 72,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

theglobe.com Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About theglobe.com



theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

