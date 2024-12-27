Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWM shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.