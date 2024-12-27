Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
Shares of TTNMF remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
About Titanium Transportation Group
