Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Toray Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,206. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Toray Industries Company Profile
