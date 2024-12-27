Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,206. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

