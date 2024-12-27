Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.87 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.14). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Touchstar Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 1.26.

About Touchstar

(Get Free Report)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.