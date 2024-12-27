Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 4,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Traction Uranium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Traction Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traction Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traction Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.