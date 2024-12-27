Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 167,715 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

