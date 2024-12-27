U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.19. 35,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 25,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

