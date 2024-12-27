U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 0.1 %

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

USGO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

