U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
