Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,798,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UATG traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,976. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
