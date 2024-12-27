Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,798,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UATG traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,976. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

