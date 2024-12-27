US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Down 44.7% in December

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.94% of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

