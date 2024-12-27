Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7185 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

