Victoria (LON:VCP) Trading 13.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.72 ($0.94). 2,071,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 703,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.80 ($0.82).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
In related news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($100,250.63). Corporate insiders own 35.37% of the company’s stock.
Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.
Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.
