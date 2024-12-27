VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 970.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.52% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

