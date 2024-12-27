Wedbush Boosts Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The company has a market cap of C$244.32 million, a P/E ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$5.65 and a 52 week high of C$15.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade bought 15,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,248.88. Insiders bought a total of 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $157,868 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

