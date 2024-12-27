Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$15.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDO. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$14.99.

In other news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.