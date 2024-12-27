What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Gentex Q4 Earnings?

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Gentex has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gentex by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

