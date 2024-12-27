Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 189.3% in December

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 189.3% from the November 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Willow Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 14,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,715. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

