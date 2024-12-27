Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.