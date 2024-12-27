XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 66.5% in December

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 782,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 311,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,431. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.09%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

