Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.35 ($8.06) and traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.67). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 618 ($7.74), with a volume of 622 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £149.72 million, a PE ratio of 3,273.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 628.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.