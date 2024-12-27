Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

