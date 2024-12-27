Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Halliburton

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

