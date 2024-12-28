22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XXII stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $581.85.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($72.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 144.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

