Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:ABFL)

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABFL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $67.46. 3,103 shares of the company were exchanged.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.