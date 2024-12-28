Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ANF opened at $153.88 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $86.91 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

